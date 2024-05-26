Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is representing England’s under-17s side at the European U17 Championships finals in Cyprus.

Chris Rigg captained England’s under-17s side as they were beaten 4-1 by Portugal at the European U17 Championships finals in Cyprus.

The Sunderland midfielder played 69 minutes before he was replaced by Tottenham’s Callum Olusesi, after the side had fallen 4-1 down. Spurs winger Mikey Moore had drawn the Young Lions level just before half-time, yet second-half goals from Rodrigo Mora, Gabriel Silva and Afonso Patrao gave Portugal the win.

It means England sit second in Group D after two matches, following a 4-0 win over France in their opening match, with the top two sides set to progress to the quarter-finals. There is still one round of fixtures remaining, though, with England set to face bottom-placed Spain on Monday, while France play Portugal.