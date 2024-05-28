Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellis Taylor will leave Sunderland following the end of his contract this summer.

Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty believes there will be lots of clubs trying to sign Ellis Taylor this summer and has praised the player’s outstanding commitment.

Taylor is set to leave Wearside when his contract expires this summer, and was told before the end of the season his deal wouldn’t be renewed. Yet the 21-year-old continued to play for Sunderland’s under-21s side in the knockout stages of Premier League 2, scoring a dramatic equaliser in the quarter-finals against West Ham and memorable hat-trick against Reading in the semi-finals.

The young Black Cats weren’t quite able to lift the trophy as they were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham in the final, with Taylor once again captaining the team.

When asked about Taylor after the Tottenham match, Murty replied: “I’ve just said in there, I think we all as a staff and playing staff are gutted we haven’t given him a trophy to go away with, because he’s been outstanding for us as a young man. Also his commitment to the group when, let’s be honest, when he got that news he could have just walked away. He didn’t, he wanted to stay here and continue with the group and wanted to make sure that he led. I thought he led all the way through.

“Last week (against Reading) was outstanding for him individually and he got all of the headlines and rightly so, because he’s a very, very good player. He’s an excellent young man and we have said as a staff if there is anything we can do for him and anything that he needs he can come to us.

“I’m sure with what he’s shown, not just this season but particularly in the postseason, there will be lots and lots of people banging on his door to make sure they get him signed and over the line. I can’t give him a high enough recommendation as a person.”

Taylor came through the ranks at Sunderland, representing the club at under-9s level before moving through the age groups and making his first-team debut in 2021. Away from football, he also had to deal with the tragic passing of his father last year, which came shortly after a challenging loan spell at Hartlepool.

“I’ve got nothing but the highest of regard for him as a young man, a young athlete, to cope with the things he’s had to this year,” added Murty. “To continue to be a leader and think outside of himself and put the team first at times, but also to maintain his professional standards has been really difficult.