Sunderland came from behind three times before beating West Ham 5-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of Premier League 2 – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

Tom Watson converted the winning spot kick after Ellis Taylor had cancelled out Gideon Kodua’s opener to take the game to extra-time. Caden Kelly and Tom Watson then scored dramatic equalisers as Graeme Murty’s side came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to force a shootout in the additional 30 minutes. The young Black Cats will face Reading in the last four of the competition.