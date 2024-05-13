Sunderland came from behind three times before beating West Ham 5-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of Premier League 2 – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Tom Watson converted the winning spot kick after Ellis Taylor had cancelled out Gideon Kodua’s opener to take the game to extra-time. Caden Kelly and Tom Watson then scored dramatic equalisers as Graeme Murty’s side came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to force a shootout in the additional 30 minutes. The young Black Cats will face Reading in the last four of the competition.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW:
1. Adam Richardson - 7
Didn’t have many saves to make from open play. Managed to palm away a few crosses from set-pieces, yet Sunderland conceded twice from corners. Crucially saved Appiah-Forson’s penalty as his side won the shootout. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellis Taylor - 9
Impressive showing from right-back, seeing out his defensive duties and getting forward when he could. Scored an excellent equaliser to take the game to extra-time and converted the first spot kick in the shootout. 9 Photo: Chris Fryatt
3. Henry Fieldson - 7
Positioned himself well inside his own penalty area to cut out crosses in the first half. Both sides looked organised defensively in the first half before the game opened up. 7 Photo: Chris Fryatt
4. Luke Bell - 7
Battled well in the heart of Sunderland’s defence. Had a few nervy moments at the start of the second half. Continued to try and play out from the back after a few loose passes. 7 Photo: Chris Fryatt