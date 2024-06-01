Sunderland’s head coach search continues after long-term candidate Will Still withdrew from the running – but who else could the Black Cats appoint?

While several candidates won’t be in the public domain, with the Black Cats also assessing options from overseas, there are some notable head coaches who are still out of work. Other potential alternatives are no longer in the frame after signing new contracts at other clubs.

Here are some head coaches who could be available for Sunderland, and others who are no longer in the running despite recent reports.

1 . Liam Rosenior - Still available After leading Hull to a seventh-place finish in the Championship, Rosenior was surprisingly sacked by the Tigers last month. The 39-year-old then reportedly turned down an offer to take charge at Plymouth, before Wayne Rooney was appointed at Home Park, and could be an appealing option.

2 . Will Still - Out of the running Sunderland's interest in Still has been well documented ever since Tony Mowbray left Wearside in December last year. The 31-year-old is understood to have been close to taking the role but has withdrawn from the running and is expected to take charge of Ligue 1 side RC Rens.

3 . Paul Heckingbottom - Still available Heckingbottom has been out of work since leaving Sheffield United in December last year, after winning promotion from the Championship with the Blades. Despite his Championship experience, the 46-year-old was out of work when Sunderland appointed Michael Beale, which suggests he's not been one of the Black Cats' top candidates.