Another Championship head coach vacancy has been filled

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Tim Walter as their new head coach ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The former Stuttgart and Hamburg boss emerged as the strong early frontrunner to replace Liam Rosenior and while the official confirmation has taken longer than initially expected, he has long been in line to take the post. Rosenior was sacked despite Hull City falling just short of the play-off places on the final day of the Championship campaign, but ambitious owner Acun Ilıcalı made clear that the decision was not due to results but his desire for a more exciting playing style.

It was that demand which saw Walter emerge as the preferred candidate, with the former Bayern Munich youth coach renowned in Germany for his attacking style. He’ll be expected to bring that style to the Championship next season, with Hull’s confirmation statement referencing his record of averaging around two goals a game in his career to date.

Icali said: “Tim was always our first choice. We had many strong applicants and wanted to be thorough in our recruitment process, but it quickly became clear that Tim was the outstanding candidate. Our discussions were detailed and productive in planning for this season and I am encouraged about how we can work together to the benefit of our club.

“I believe in Tim’s philosophy and in doing so, I am hopeful that over the forthcoming season he can continue our positive progress and upward trajectory. I wish him the very best of luck!”