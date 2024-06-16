3 . Jobe Bellingham - Could leave

Still only 18, Bellingham was a key player during his first season at Sunderland, making 43 Championship starts and scoring seven goals. The teenager signed a long-term contract on Wearside when he joined the club from Birmingham last summer, yet there has been Premier League interest in him. The chance to play regular first-team football at such a young age will offer a big incentive to stay at the Stadium of Light, though. Photo: Frank Reid