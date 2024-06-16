Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
By Joe Nicholson
Published 16th Jun 2024, 13:00 BST
Sunderland have 29 senior players under contract ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer window – yet some players are also likely to leave the club.

The Black Cats have 29 senior players under contract ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with some members of the squad set to return after loan spells elsewhere. Sunderland may opt to send players out on loan again this summer, while they will probably have to fend off interest in some of their key players.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who could leave the club this summer – on loan or permanent transfers.

Sunderland have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last 12 months, while the club haven't been able to agree a new long-term contract with the 23-year-old - who has two years left on his current deal. It now feels like the player will move on this summer after an excellent season on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid

Patterson has regularly talked about his pride playing for his boyhood club and signed a new contract, which will run until 2028, last year. Still, there has been Premier League interest in the 24-year-old goalkeeper and a big offer could leave Sunderland with a decision to make. Photo: Frank Reid

Still only 18, Bellingham was a key player during his first season at Sunderland, making 43 Championship starts and scoring seven goals. The teenager signed a long-term contract on Wearside when he joined the club from Birmingham last summer, yet there has been Premier League interest in him. The chance to play regular first-team football at such a young age will offer a big incentive to stay at the Stadium of Light, though. Photo: Frank Reid

Rigg signed a two-year scholarship deal with Sunderland last summer, yet FA rules mean he can’t sign a professional contract until after his 17th birthday on June 18. There has been Premier League interest in the teenage midfielder, who made 21 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 season. Once again, Sunderland will hope the chance to play first-team football will convince him to stay. Photo: Frank Reid

