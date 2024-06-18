Transfer news: Sunderland-linked striker target available for nothing after European release - reports

By James Copley
Published 18th Jun 2024, 07:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Sunderland-linked striker looks likely to be available for nothing in the January transfer window

Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh will be available on a free transfer this summer after his contract at the Spanish club was not extended.

In recent months, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have all been linked with a move for the striker. Reports now state that the 22-year-old is free to sign with another club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window and sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year, seeing an initial bid rejected. The Barcelona-born player’s two-year contract expires this summer.

Spanish football page Solofichajes123 which boasts just under 64,000 followers has claimed that Sevilla has not offered Musa Drammeh a contract renewal.

“The 22-year-old Gambian striker Musa Drammeh is free to sign for another club for free after standing out in the @SevillaFC reserve team this season (10 goals and 3 assists),” the page said. “Indicates @diariosevilla that the Sevilla club has not offered him a renewal and has offers from abroad

Related topics:Transfer NewsSunderlandCardiff CityBirmingham CityScouts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.