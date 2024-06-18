Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland-linked striker looks likely to be available for nothing in the January transfer window

Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh will be available on a free transfer this summer after his contract at the Spanish club was not extended.

In recent months, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have all been linked with a move for the striker. Reports now state that the 22-year-old is free to sign with another club.

Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window and sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year, seeing an initial bid rejected. The Barcelona-born player’s two-year contract expires this summer.

Spanish football page Solofichajes123 which boasts just under 64,000 followers has claimed that Sevilla has not offered Musa Drammeh a contract renewal.