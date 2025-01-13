Gateshead boss bemoans injury blow as on-loan Port Vale man backed to shine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead have been dealt another injury blow ahead of Tuesday night's home game with National League rivals FC Halifax Town.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has bemoaned a hamstring injury picked up by key defender Joe Grayson as the former Barrow centre-back faces up to another spell on the sidelines.

Grayson, the son of former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson, suffered a serious knee injury on the first day of the National League season as his side eased to a 5-1 home win against Ebbsfleet United. After undertaking a painstaking battle back towards fitness, the former Blackburn Rovers academy product produced several impressive displays throughout November and December, scoring his first Heed goal in a 2-2 draw at Braintree Town.

However, Grayson will now face another fitness battle after Magnay confirmed the defender is set to be out of action for ‘a significant amount of time’. The injury presents an opportunity for on-loan Port Vale centre-back Dan Jones to continue thriving on the left-hand side of the Heed back three and Magnay has described the former Hartlepool United and Salford City man as ‘ a great replacement’ for Grayson.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s home game with FC Halifax Town, he told the club website: “Joe is a disappointing one because you can see when he is getting games under his belt and we have a settled side, just how effective he can be. In my opinion, I think he is one of the most gifted in-possession defenders outside of the Championship. His range of passing is different class but Jonesy is a great replacement.

“Jonesy is a great lad, very popular within the group but also brings vital balance and there aren’t that many left-footed central defenders around with that quality. We were really fortunate to have him and Grays to occupy that position but unfortunately for Grays he’s picked up a hamstring injury that will keep him out for a significant amount of time. Jonesy is a great option to come in and play and I don’t think there’s any other club at this level would have that sort of quality in that position.”

Magnay could hand a debut to new signing Max Sheaf after he put pen-to-paper on an 18-month deal following his departure from Scottish Premiership club Ross County. Another new addition could be in contention as the Heed await clearance over a loan deal for a striker from a Premier League club. The frontman has trained with the Gateshead squad in recent days and is a long-term target for the club after being under consideration prior to the loan deal that secured Derby County youngster Dajaune Brown last January. Magnay has backed both players to fit into the culture at the International Stadium after holding talks with them over the last week and seeing them up close in recent days.

He said: “It’s huge. We have a culture within the club that is to deal with obstacles and hurdles that get in your way and we’ve had that already in this window. We need to fill the dressing room with good characters, strong characters that can deal with disappointment and hurdles that get put in our way. These lads fit that profile. I had calls with them previous to them arriving to make sure I get a feel for the person. They are great lads so will fit in really well.”

Former Luton Town youngster Tyrell Newton is also likely to miss out as the Heed boss takes a cautious approach with the hamstring injury picked up by the versatile midfielder over the Christmas period.