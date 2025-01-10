Gateshead close on two new signings as Magnay reveals transfer stance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news from Gateshead as the National League club aim to add to their squad.

Gateshead are closing in on two new signings after manager Carl Magnay revealed the National League club have ‘cast the net far and wide’ in their bid to boost their squad.

It has already been a difficult month for Magnay after key midfielder Callum Whelan was reunited with former Heed boss Mike Williamson at Carlisle United and top goalscorer Owen Oseni was sold to Scottish Premiership club St Mirren after the Buddies triggered a release clause in the striker’s contract. Derby County defender Ben Radcliffe returned to the Rams after his loan deal at Gateshead came to an end and he has since joined another former Heed boss, Rob Elliot, by making a permanent switch to Crawley Town.

However, after extending the loan deal for Port Vale defender Dan Jones until the end of the season, there is likely to be some more positive news for the current Gateshead manager after Magnay confirmed the signing of a midfielder and a striker was imminent.

Speaking before Saturday’s home game with Braintree Town was postponed, Magnay told The Echo: “We expect to announce two incomings prior to the game and one of them has trained already. The other arrived yesterday and both should be available for Saturday. A striker was a priority and we have been really successful in unearthing number nines that go on and make an impact and we showed that as part of our presentation to the player. We create opportunities and that was a big selling point.

“We need more, we have scope to do more, which is good but we’ve had to be creative because we had a different situation last year when we lost loan players and you can replace them. Now, we only have one loan spot, losing Whelan and Owen means we have to bring in permanents and free agents. It’s not easy replacing that quality and it’s been more difficult this time around. We have cast the net far and wide and we are confident we can help us sustain our position in the league.”

Magnay admitted he has some trepidation over the remaining three weeks of the window and revealed there is further interest in three current members of his squad - but he remains confident the club can make moves for replacements if there are any further departures.

He said: “We have had offers for three other players and it’s an indication of the good work that has gone on here. Two of those players are loan players and we work hard with our recruitment so it’s probably a sign of the progress we have made. Luke Clark (Gateshead head of recruitment) does great work with finding loan players from the EFL and there are permanent offers in to their parent clubs and we are trying hard to keep them around but it’s something that is a little out of our hands - but we have a process in place and we will work through that if it comes to it.”

The Heed will now turn their attention towards Tuesday night’s home clash with FC Halifax Town as they look to claim a rare win against the Shaymen.