Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper to replace former Sunderland man at Schalke 04

Loris Karius is reportedly set to join a new club more than six months after leaving Newcastle United.

Karius played just twice for Newcastle United during his two years with the club. Memorably, the German’s debut for the Magpies came against Manchester United in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final.

Karius left Tyneside as a free agent last summer, but has remained without a club ever since. According to Bild, Karius could be handed a lifeline with fallen giants Schalke 04. The seven-time German champions currently find themselves languishing in the second-tier of German football having been relegated in 2022/23 with off field financial issues plunging the club into crisis.

And Schalke 04 still find themselves with an uncertain future and potentially about to suffer a major issue with goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, who has acted as deputy to first-choice stopper Justin Heekeren this season, set to join fellow 2. Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Braunschweig.

Like Karius, Hoffmann also spent time in the North East of England, playing 25 times for Sunderland during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from Bayern Munich during the 2021/22 campaign.