Sunderland are on the brink of concluding a major January transfer

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland's search for a new midfielder in the January transfer window is in no way related to the futures of the club's current midfielders.

The Black Cats are closing in on a deal for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, initially on loan but with an obligation to buy in the summer if the club wins promotion to the Premier League. While that has led to some anxiety for some supporters about the futures of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg, who continue to be linked with top-tier moves, Le Bris says the two are entirely unconnected.

The Sunderland head coach also remains confident that the likes of Bellingham and Rigg remain determined to see out the campaign on Wearside to try and achieve something special.

"It's clear that we want to keep our players, 100%," Le Bris said.

"There is no doubt about this. It is possible to receive offers and I hope we do, because it means that we have good players. For the depth of the squad... Browney was injured for example, then Riggy, Salis has been injured - we finished with two [Championship] experienced players in Dan and Jobe. We have 20 games left and we need to manage this core of our team, the heart of the team because they are connected in defence, attack. They did very well and I'm very proud of them because they played some games when they were exhausted, but they played and played well.

"To be competitive at the end, we need a little bit more depth," Le Bris added.

"The first part of the season was risky for us and now that we are in a good place, it is possible to reinforce and manage five or six players in these positions. If one is injured, suspended, no problem. Then we can manage substitutions differently as well, because we have younger players now who are not yet at the same level. There is four months now left of the competition so it is important to have a good average level, players ready to compete. You can change a couple of players for the last half hour but keep the level, and then three days later you can change the starting line up. It's easier to be competitive in a league like this when you have these options."

While Le Bris has been clear that the transfer window is unpredictable and that nothing can be ruled out entirely, he remains confident that the club's best youngsters do not want to leave this month.

"I think they feel the opportunity here," Le Bris said.

"It is not easy to find a connection with the team, and our dressing room is really good. The mindset, atmosphere, it is very positive. They understand that in our job it is really difficult to find this dynamic. Even if we are young, there are older players in there who can share their experience so the others understand that this a very unique opportunity, to be part of a journey like this."