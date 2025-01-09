Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is in full swing, and it is already proving to be a busy one for Sunderland. With rumours and speculation in plentiful supply, and with the prospect of a first incoming signing looming ever larger, it would be entirely understandable if a story or two slipped through the net from time to time.

With that in mind, here are is round-up of the Sunderland-related transfer tidbits that you may have missed today...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Fée pictured on flight to England

Sunderland’s anticipated swoop for AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée edges every closer to completion, with the Frenchman pictured on a flight to England ahead of his proposed loan transfer from the Italian capital. The 24-year-old is expected to seal a temporary switch to the Stadium of Light, with an option-to-buy clause included that will become compulsory should the Black Cats secure promotion to the Premier League this term.

And it would appear that the agreement is on the cusp of finalisation, with reporter Santi Aouna sharing an exclusive photograph of Le Fée “on a private flight with his family” and on his way to Wearside. Upon landing, Aouna suggests that the player will “complete medical tests and sign”.

Amad set to pen new Man United deal

Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo is expected to put pen to paper on a new contract with Manchester United today, according to reports. The Ivorian enjoyed a massively successful temporary stint at the Stadium of Light in 2022/23, and remains a favourite with many supporters on Wearside after having helped the Black Cats reach a Championship play-off semi-final under Tony Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has established himself as an increasingly important member of United’s first team squad in the Premier League, and has been a standout performer in an otherwise drab campaign for the Red Devils this term. His performances look set to be rewarded too, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Thursday marks “new deal day” for the attacker.

In a post to his personal X account, the reporter stated that Amad is expected to sign his contract today, with the agreement set to run until June 2030. Earlier in the week, a report from United In Focus claimed that Diallo will be set to earn around £120,000-a-week under the terms of his extension.

Spurs eye Jobe

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been named as the latest club to hold an interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham. The teenager has already been touted as a target for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, as well as continental heavyweight Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund - the current and former clubs of elder brother Jude, respectively.

But according to online outlet TEAMtalk, Spurs are now willing to join the throng of sides chasing Bellingham - although they may be willing to bide their time before making a formal approach. It is understood that Ange Postecoglou’s have other transfer priorities besides the centre of midfield this January, and as such, are more likely to wait until the summer before firming up their interest.