Sunderland are expected to secure a deal for the Frenchman this transfer window.

Sunderland are rapidly closing on the signing of AS Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée, according to multiple reports.

The Frenchman, who previously worked under Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris at Lorient, only signed for the Italian giants during the summer transfer window, commanding a fee in the region of £20 million or so. Now, however, just months later, he looks destined to swap Serie A for the Championship, with the understanding being that Sunderland have agreed a loan with an option-to-buy clause included. That clause would reportedly make Le Fée the club’s record signing, and would become compulsory should they secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Assuming the transfer is confirmed, the widespread consensus is that it would represent a notable coup for Sunderland, and so much so that it is attracting plenty of attention among the national press. With that in mind, here are some of the updates that have been written about Le Fée and his anticipated move to Wearside...

Michael Walker - The Athletic & The Irish Times

Walker corroborates a number of reports that have been coming from the continent in the past few hours by stating that Le Fée is “preparing to travel to Sunderland” to complete his medical with the Black Cats. He adds that there is an expectation that the medical could be “done today”.

Doug Critchley - Sky Sports

Critchley chooses to focus on Le Fée’s profile in the European game, and in particular, his recent transfer activity. Prior to signing for AS Roma, the Frenchman also completed a big money move to Stade Rennais from Lorient in 2023.

The Sky Sports reporter writes: “Sunderland have managed to loan a player who has cost Rennes and Roma a combined £35.8 million in the last two summers… Sunderland have spent £25.4 million since being relegated from the Premier League in 2017. This is crazy… Welcome to Sunderland, Enzo Le Fée!”

Keith Downie - Sky Sports

Fellow Sky Sports reporter Downie also offers an update on Le Fée’s looming move to the Stadium of Light, and once again emphasises the size of the heist many believe Sunderland are pulling off by signing the 24-year-old.

He writes: “Sunderland now have an agreement in place with Roma for Enzo Le Fée. The agreement in principle is a loan-with-option at the end of the season. Midfielder Le Fée is ready to travel to the North East, and Sunderland are awaiting the green light for this to happen. A big coup for Sunderland and manager Regis Le Bris…”

Alex Crook - TalkSPORT

And finally, Crook sums up the feelings of many casual observers by claiming that Le Fée to Sunderland is “already a contender for one of the stories of the January window”. He adds that it is an “incredible coup for the Black Cats”.