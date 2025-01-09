Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Jobe Bellingham in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace are reportedly “fast-tracking” a deal to sign Millwall teenager Romain Esse, after having been credited with an interest in Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham in recent weeks.

The Eagles are one of several clubs who have been linked with Bellingham following his impressive start to the season on Wearside, with TBR Football claiming earlier in the week that they had made the player a priority target, and were plotting a £20million bid to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

But it would appear that Palace have now shifted their focus elsewhere. As per Sky Sports reporter Peter Smith, the Premier League side have “made an approach” for Millwall talent Esse, and are looking to push through a deal this month in an effort to avoid a battle for his signature in the summer transfer window.

It is understood that Millwall had been “adamant they wouldn’t sell in January”, but have since come under increased pressure from Palace, and are also at the behest of a release clause that was included in the new contract Esse signed last August.

For his part, Esse has been in eye-catching form for the Lions this season, and has registered five goals and an assist across 25 outings in all competitions so far. Capable of operating on the right, the starlet most commonly plays in a forward-thinking midfield berth - not overly dissimilar to the one Bellingham has made his own under Regis Le Bris. As such, it is wholly imaginable that if Palace were to sign Esse, they would put their interest in Bellingham to one side for the time being.

Smith’s update on Palace’s pursuit of Esse also coincides with a report from The Sun suggesting that Bellingham “looks set to stay” with Sunderland this month, despite interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The national outlet claims that the teenager will not be leaving the Stadium of Light over the coming weeks, but could be in line for a high-profile switch to a continental heavyweight at the end of the campaign.