Millwall have now joined the extensive list of Championship clubs interested in Sunderland target Louie Barry

Championship club Millwall are reportedly “keen” on taking Louie Barry on loan.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with League One outfit Stockport County but was recalled by his parent club at the beginning of January, with a view to assessing his immediate future and potentially sending him back out on loan at a higher level.

Since then, Sunderland have been linked with a move, as have fellow promotion contenders Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United alongside Derby County. However, a fresh report from the South London Press claims that Millwall have also joined the race. Their report reads: “The South London Press understands that the Lions are one of a number of clubs keen on the 21-year-old Sunderland and Leeds United have been linked with Barry.”

Villa boss Unai Emery recently hinted that a decision is still yet to be made over Barry’s future. He said: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year. He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.

“We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."

Asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently after some suggestions last week that the player would be sold, Emery said: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury. We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."