Sunderland target 'expected to leave' club on free transfer this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with Chelsea starlet Harvey Vale in recent days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland target Harvey Vale could be allowed to leave Chelsea on a free transfer this month, according to reports.

The 21-year-old emerged as a potential option for the Black Cats over the festive period, with renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that Regis Le Bris’ men are monitoring him ahead of a possible swoop this January. To that end, the Italian reporter suggested that a decision over Vale’s future in West London was due “in the coming weeks”. Continental sides RSC Anderlecht and SC Heerenveen are also said to be keen on the versatile talent, who can play in an advanced midfield role, or at full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Vale is understood to have rejected a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq last summer, and has spent the vast majority of the time since in Chelsea’s U21 set-up, with the exception of 68 minutes of action in the Europa Conference League earlier this season.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

At the time of writing, his contract at Stamford Bridge is expected to expire at the end of the season, and with that in mind, the prospect of an exit over the coming weeks has shifted into much sharper focus. Indeed, The Athletic have now weighed in on Vale’s future, claiming that he is “expected to leave without a transfer fee”, whilst also adding that the Blues “want to include add-ons that will see them earn a sum depending on what Vale does at his next club, plus a sell-on clause”.

Aside from his seven senior appearances for Chelsea, Vale has previously spent time on loan with Hull City and Bristol Rovers, and according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, is once again attracting attention from several EFL clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I know Chelsea are working on finding him his next club – they want to make sure next one is right. He had a terrible time at Hull but had a great time at Bristol Rovers. They are talking with Vale and weighing up the options, I know Sunderland are one of the clubs – but I am told up to four other Championship clubs are keen.”