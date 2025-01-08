Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everything that has been said about Sunderland’s pursuit of Enzo Le Fee in the last 24 hours...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s pursuit of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee looks to be gathering pace with several sources in Italy suggesting the deal has progressed.

The Frenchman, who worked with Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, is currently out of favour at Roma under the current regime. Le Fee joined Roma in July for a fee in the region of €23million, which works out at around £20million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after going through three different coaches within the first six months of his time in Rome, Le Feé has reportedly already fallen out of favour and is unlikely to be kept on by current boss Claudio Ranieri during the transfer window.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Sunderland reportedly made an enquiry regarding the 24-year-old last week, with Italian transfer insider Matteo Moretto breaking the news of the Black Cats’ interest. Since then, several transfer accounts have stated that the Wearsiders’ attempts to sign the player on loan have progressed. Moretto himself posted this update: “Positive contacts for Enzo Le Fée at Sunderland. We are working on a loan with option to buy. Negotiations are ongoing.”

Nico Schira, a transfer account with 336.9k followers on X, posted on Tuesday evening: “Enzo #LeFee is one step away to #Sunderland from #ASRoma on loan with an option to buy. The midfielder has given his availability to join Black Cats.”

Italian website Calciomercato adds: “As anticipated this morning, Enzo Le Fée is getting closer to Sunderland. The French midfielder has in fact spoken with the English team's coach, Régis Le Bris, who already coached him at Lorient. The contacts between the two have been positive and the deal is getting closer to being closed, with the loan formula.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gianluca Di Marzio, a reporter for Sky Sports with 1.8million followers on X, also wrote: “Sunderland, currently fourth in the Championship with 50 points, have overtaken Real Betis. The team coached by Régis Le Bris would like to take the 2000-born player on loan with an option to buy.”

Michael Walker of The Athletic and Irish Times added: “Enzo Le Fee loan from Roma to Sunderland is real. Not done but definite interest from SAFC.”