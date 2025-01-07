Afternoon Tom, thanks for the question.

Sunderland are under no pressure to sell this month. That’s not club PR, it’s just an obvious fact that we can all see. There are no financial play concerns, they’ve brought in decent sums over the last couple of years for other players, and have a relatively manageable wage bill for the level.

So there’s two scenarios in which a player leaves. One is that a huge, huge bid is made and the player indicates they wish to pursue it. Not standing in player’s way as long as the fee is appropriate is an important part of Sunderland’s incoming recruitment, the reason why many sign and subsequently sign new contracts.

The second is that a player is approaching the final stages of their contract and does not intend to sign a new one. In that scenario, a big bid is hard to ignore as happened with Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke.

So let’s take each scenario in turn. The first could realistically happen, but we have no indication at all that any of Sunderland’s players want to leave in the middle of a promotion push.

With regards to the second, there are only a couple of players who aren’t under long-term contracts. They are Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, who both have 18 months left. As it stands, there’s no indication at all they wish to leave now and Neil himself told me after the Swansea game that he is fully committed to trying to win promotion this season. He set out at the start of his career to be part of Sunderland’s return to the Premier League from League One, and he has a realistic chance of achieving it this year.