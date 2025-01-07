Sunderland January transfer updates with Jobe Bellingham, Enzo Le Fée and Louie Barry links assessed
Sunderland are looking to step up their push for promotion to the Premier League in the January transfer window.
We’re holding a special Q&A this lunchtime to discuss all the latest from the Stadium of Light and to answer your questions on what you can expect over the course of the month. It’ll all take place in the liveblog below...
Casual tweeter - Will we put the money in for another decent striker who has the quality now to score regular goals? It could mean securing first or second if we just put a bit money in for quality instead of waiting for young lads to improve.
I think Sunderland will always be open to signing young players in every window and to be fair, they’ve had a lot of success with giving Romaine Mundle and Trai Hume some time to settle in before being required.
But yes, they are focusing primarily on forward players who can make a difference now. Getting a deal over the line is the key challenge. Over to you, Sunderland!
James also asks: James - Do you think Aouchiche, Rusyn and Connolly will leave?
I think Rusyn will likely depart, possibly on loan for the time being, providing a striker arrives.
It’s hard to see Aouchiche leaving right now because he’s happy, Sunderland’s options are thin and he’s playing well with a defined role. He’s definitely earned Le Bris’s trust in that left-wing position and so they’d be reluctant to lose him as a result. Maybe at the very end of the window they will revisit if Mundle is back, Watson not far behind and another midfielder/left-sided option is in the building. More likely he stays as things are right now, in my opinion.
Right now, I think Connolly’s departure is unlikely but that would change if Sunderland did secure one of their top striking targets and another versatile forward. One to watch for sure.
There might be some movement with some of the younger players on the fringes of the squad after this weekend’s game, who could then head out on loan. Abdoullah Ba will likely leave regardless, possibly on a permanent deal.
James asks: James - Realistically where would you like to see us strengthen Phil ? We’re light at wingers and RB but wingers on the way back.
It’s a good point you make about the wingers. I think Sunderland will look for a versatile forward who can play on both flanks, just because there are no guarantees with just how quickly Mundle, Watson, Poveda etc will be at their very best. But you don’t want to overload those positions.
I agree that cover at full back would be very welcome, but I think it might be unlikely as Luke O’Nien is seen as a strong option there by the club.
Though I think Wilson Isidor is superb and Eliezer Mayenda a big prospect, a striker is the priority for me. I think Le Bris needs more options he trusts to change the game from the bench, and Isidor’s workload has been huge. He’s tremendous, but what happens if he got a knock?
Tony asks: Could we have an update on those injured and when they are due back as that affects where Sunderland need to improve.
It’s definitely part of the thinking Tony. Part of the reason they’d like a midfielder is because they know they’ll have to be cautious with Samed as he returns to competitive action.
I’m expecting Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg back at Burnley. They could feature this weekend, but I doubt they’ll be risked with any major involvement.
Ian Poveda, Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle should all be back by the end of the month. Ahmed Abdullahi should also be in the mix or minutes by then.
Tommy Watson a couple of weeks behind that, with Jenson Seelt slowly pushing for inclusion around then too.
I actually went in to a bit more detail on this yesterday, in a piece you can read here
Craigy asks: Heard Louie Barry is on his way to Derby. Any other Premier League loans that might be available? What positions would we look at?
From what Unai Emery said last week, I think Aston Villa will probably give themselves time before committing absolutely to a destination for him. We’ll see.
I think Barry is an interesting case in terms of Sunderland’s challenge this month. He’s an obvious player to target as currently there’s no left-sided forward fit in the squad, he’s matchfit, versatile across the frontline and while he’s not played in the Championship, his success one level below suggests he could hit the ground running. But my mid-February, Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson could be fit and playing. You can see why Villa might prefer to send him to Derby County, where his minutes from now to the end of the season will be much closer to guaranteed. As a general rule, not just related to Barry, it’s easier when there’s a realistic chance of a permanent summer move whether that’s as part of the contract or not.
Premier League loans are definitely on the agenda though, Craigy, and Barry would be one of a lot Sunderland are weighing up. I don’t expect loads of signings and that’s the avenue they’ll most likely go for.
Michael asks: Should we still have some of the Jack Clarke money (I’m aware it won’t all come at once but same applies when we spend money) to be able to afford quality loan signings this month? Also, from what you know is there an indication that, within financial reason, we’ll ‘go for it’?
Hi Michael, thanks for getting in touch.
As you rightly say, these things are a little complex as most fees are paid in instalments and so it’s not a case of having cash sat there ready to go. One other thing to consider is that while Sunderland didn’t spend vast swathes on transfer fees in the summer, there are still signifcant costs attached to signing Alan Browne as a free agent, Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed on loan etc. Mepham doesn’t have a recall clause and right now that feels like a smart investment.
BUT in principle, Michael, yes there is room to invest in the squad I think. There is also a definite indication that there is a willingness to push for a couple of players who can make a significant impact on the team from day one. That obviously costs money.
My one caveat? The noises were similar this time last year, and Sunderland were ultimately unwilling or unable to match some other clubs. Hopefully their position in the table this year and the Clarke factor you mention means it will be a bit different.
Matthew also asks: Finally, how much is Jobe worth in your opinion? Seems like he could start a bidding war
Well for starters, there’d be a major midseason premium! The impact on Sunderland’s promotion hopes losing him now would add millions, though as I’ve outlined before I feel that’s unlikely.
If we put ourselves in Sunderland’s shoes, they are probably viewing it as trying to make an assessment on how could he be in the future. So what have players with his kind of career to date gone for? It’s not an exact science but he’s a youth international, already with significant senior experience in club football and with a genuine knack of scoring goals. Everyone also knows that he has an exceptional mentality and maturity for his age. For me, you start at £20 million.
Matthew asks: Also, quite a few whispers of Jobe Bellingham, Trai Hume etc moving to the Premier League, any concrete interest and if so, how likely to be sold in January?
Hi Matthew, hopefully the previous question covers some of what you’ve asked.
With regards to Jobe Bellingham specifically, I think it’s worth remembering that he signed a new contract last summer. There was a scenario in which he could have left then amid Premier League interest but he made clear that he felt he had unfinished business at the club. With automatic promotion a genuine possibility at the halfway stage, but gut tells me strongly that this remains the case. It’s natural for a player of his profile and potential to create a lot of headlines but I think it’s worth keeping that in mind.
We could be facing a very different scenario in the summer, and especially if Sunderland don’t won promotion. That might apply to Chris Rigg as well but again, in terms of this window remember that he agreed a new contract this summer when top-tier clubs were interested. Since then they’ve played every week, improved, built a relationship with the head coahc, and have the chance to do something special. Let’s see, but I think some of the reporting often lacks this context. We have to be realistic about the future given their talent but we can, at least at this stage, be optimistic about them staying beyond January IMO.
Tom asks: Hi Phil, clearly every player has a price but given the potential for promotion this season would the club really sell any key players in this window and jeopardise that?
Afternoon Tom, thanks for the question.
Sunderland are under no pressure to sell this month. That’s not club PR, it’s just an obvious fact that we can all see. There are no financial play concerns, they’ve brought in decent sums over the last couple of years for other players, and have a relatively manageable wage bill for the level.
So there’s two scenarios in which a player leaves. One is that a huge, huge bid is made and the player indicates they wish to pursue it. Not standing in player’s way as long as the fee is appropriate is an important part of Sunderland’s incoming recruitment, the reason why many sign and subsequently sign new contracts.
The second is that a player is approaching the final stages of their contract and does not intend to sign a new one. In that scenario, a big bid is hard to ignore as happened with Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke.
So let’s take each scenario in turn. The first could realistically happen, but we have no indication at all that any of Sunderland’s players want to leave in the middle of a promotion push.
With regards to the second, there are only a couple of players who aren’t under long-term contracts. They are Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin, who both have 18 months left. As it stands, there’s no indication at all they wish to leave now and Neil himself told me after the Swansea game that he is fully committed to trying to win promotion this season. He set out at the start of his career to be part of Sunderland’s return to the Premier League from League One, and he has a realistic chance of achieving it this year.
Never say never, but I don’t envisage key departures this month. Of course, we all know an astronomical bid from the top tier could change that.
Matt asks: Might Sunderland revisit a move for… Alexandre Mendy?
Now there’s a name I’ve not heard in a while!
Well we know Sunderland want a striker, but I’d be surprised if they revisited that particular interest. After the summer saga, he seemed to be settle back into his career at SM Caen and has since played regularly, scoring seven goals. I’m not sure it’s anyone’s interests to reopen that deal given how long it dragged on for in the summer without a successful resolution. The two clubs ended up apart on valuation (I believe a change in ownership was part of this) , would anything have changed especially now he’s scoring regularly again? I doubt it. But they need a striker for sure, Matt.
Matthew asks: Morning Phil, is our interest in Enzo Le Fée legit?
Hi Matthew, thanks for your Q. I’ll get to the other couple you sent through as we go along as well.
Midfield is a position Sunderland want to recruit in, as there’s an acceptance that it might take time for Salis Abdul Samed to reach full match sharpness after so long out. Obviously Alan Browne will be back in the equation at some point but so far they’ve been pretty stretched.
I think it’s fair to say they’re aware of Enzo Le Fée’s potential availability and there’s a link to Régis Le Bris as the pair worked together at Lorient (very successfully) I think the best starting point for this one is not that he joined AS Roma for around £20 million last summer, signing a five-year contract in the process. At this point, it would be a very difficult deal for Sunderland do and I’d suggest that it’s very unlikely. Of course, there’s a scenario where the terms change if there isn’t a great amount of interest as the window accelerates, but my gut tells me we’re a long way off that point just now. I’m not getting overly excited about it at this stage. I think the financials of the deal would be a bit unrealistic for Sunderland just now. Let’s see.
Afternoon!
Hello and welcome along to our special January transfer Q&A.
I’ll get going answering your questions soon, thanks for sending them in. There’s still plenty of time if you want to add your own on facebook, X or Bluesky
