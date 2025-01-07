Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The youngster could be on the move soon as he looks for regular senior minutes away from Sunderland

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-21s captain Harrison Jones is open to a loan move to Gateshead or Hartlepool United, The Echo has learned.

Homegrown player Jones recently signed fresh terms with his boyhood club, with his stay on Wearside extended until 2026. Sunderland also stated that the deal includes a club option to keep the attacking midfielder for another year should they choose to trigger the clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones made his first-team debut earlier this season under Régis Le Bris at Deepdale against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup. The highly-rated 19-year-old has also made the Frenchman’s bench 13 times in the Championship so far during the 2024-25 season.

Jones also made the bench twice during the 2023-24 campaign but is yet to make his first league appearance despite strong performances for Sunderland’s under-21s. Jones also played a huge part in Graeme Murty’s youth side last season during their run to the Premier League 2 play-off final.

Indeed, Jones is now captaining Sunderland under-21s after the departure of former skipper Ellis Taylor last summer and has managed five goal contributions in eight Premier League 2 games. The Echo that the player’s camp are keen for Jones to head out on loan in the near future in order to gain first-team minutes. The move could happen during the January transfer window or afterwards with clubs from the National League permitted to sign players on loan after the trading period has closed.

The Echo has also been told that Jones’ most likely destination will be the National League, with the player keen to get used to regular men’s football, though the attacking midfielder has a good chance of picking up minutes in the FA Cup for Régis Le Bris’ first team against Stoke City this weekend. Sources have also indicated that Jones would be open to a move to local sides Hartlepool United and Gateshead, though he could also go further afield should the right opportunity present itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead are currently fourth in the National League and have become renowned for playing attractive football under manager Carl Magnay as their push for promotion continues. Former Sunderland man Lynden Gooch enjoyed a 10-game loan spell at Gateshead back in 2015 before another loan with Doncaster Rovers in the EFL. The American then returned to play 246 times for the Black Cats.

Hartlepool United also presents an interesting option as a potential destination for Jones. Pools are currently 10th in the National League under boss Lennie Lawrence. Sunderland have utilised the non-league loan market well in recent seasons, with goalkeeper Matty Young enjoying a spell at Darlington last campaign before taking the plunge with Salford City in League Two.

Defender Ben Crompton is currently on loan with Tamworth, Caden Kelly at Darlington and Adam Richardson at Blyth Spartans following a stint with Hebburn Town earlier this season. England’s number one Jordan Pickford also enjoyed two career-building loans to Darlington and Alfreton Town before temporary stints in the EFL with Burton Albion, Preston North End, Carlisle United and Bradford City.