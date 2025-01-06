Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a South African international midfielder.

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in South African midfielder Thalente Mbatha, but his agent has moved to quash any links between his client and the Black Cats.

The 24-year-old is currently on the books at Orlando Pirates, and is also a full international having made his debut for South Africa in September of last year. According to Soccer Laduma, his performances for Bafana Bafana, as well as his displays in the African Champions League, have convinced Sunderland to take an interest in the player.

It is also suggested that Mbatha could be available for a relatively small fee, with Soccer Laduma stating that his price tag would be somewhere in the region of £850,000. The outlet goes on to share a quote from a source, who openly claims that Regis Le Bris are pursuing the midfielder.

They say: “It is Sunderland. That’s the team that has shown interest in Thalente. Their African scouts have been monitoring his performance mainly in the CAF Champions League games and when he plays for Bafana Bafana. So yes, it will all depend on what Sunderland say about him going forward but they are the ones who have shown the interest in him.

“Of course, he could go for more money if the enquiry comes from a team playing in the higher league whether it’s in England or other Europe countries as long as it’s a top tier club in whichever country he is wanted.”

Mbatha’s agent has immediately sought to dispel any rumours involving his client and Sunderland, however. They are quoted as saying: “To be honest, this is not true.”

At the time of writing, Mbatha has never played outside of his home country. Having started his career at Highlands Park, he moved to SuperSport United in 2020. Twelve months ago, he completed an initial loan transfer to Orlando Pirates before making his switch permanent in July of last year.