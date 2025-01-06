Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Louie Barry in recent weeks.

Derby County are “hoping” to beat a number of Championship rivals, including Sunderland, to the signing of Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry this month, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with League One outfit Stockport County, but was recalled by his parent club at the beginning of January, with view to assessing his immediate future and potentially sending him back out on loan at a higher level.

To that end, Sunderland have been touted as admirers, as have fellow promotion contenders Leeds United, Burnley, and Sheffield United. But according to Alan Nixon, Barry could also be the subject of interest from lower down the division as well.

The renowned journalist reports that Derby are eager to make a move for the Villa starlet, and are hopeful that they can convince the Champions League side into an agreement by offering their player regular first team football at Pride Park. At the time of writing, the Rams lie 18th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone. In a recent interview, Villa boss Unai Emery hinted that a decision is still yet to be made over Barry’s future. He said: "He is really performing very well, last year, this year. He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.

“We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."

Asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently after some suggestions last week that the player would be sold, Emery said: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury. We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."