The attacker has been strongly linked with a move to Sunderland during the transfer window

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has strongly hinted that Louie Barry will leave the club again on loan during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been recalled from a loan spell with League One outfit Stockport County by Villa, having registered 15 goals and two assists across 23 league outings this season. A number of Championship sides - including Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley - are said to be monitoring his situation, with the widespread expectation being that he will end up in the second tier this month.

"He is really performing very well, last year, this year," Emery said of Barry earlier this week. "He did pre-season [with Villa] and we want to introduce him again with us here and to take again another decision with him. But he has potential.

“We are happy with him. If he can help us, he will do it. But in case, his progression is better to go on loan and to play more and more and get minutes and confidence, playing at a higher level than he played, of course, is the plan with him."

Asked if Barry would leave on loan rather than permanently after some suggestions last week that the player would be sold, Emery said: "This is the next step for us in the next weeks. But he came back here with us, and he has a small injury. We are going to decide again with him, but his potential is exploiting and really being fantastic for him, for the club, as our player. And then we are going to decide."

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, Ipswich, and Swindon, Barry has also enjoyed stints with MK Dons and Salford City.