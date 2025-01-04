Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kieran Richardson was a guest for West Brom’s recent trip to Sunderland

Former Sunderland favourite Kieran Richardson believes Chris Rigg has a bright future ahead of him after being hugely impressed by the youngster on a recent visit to the Stadium of Light.

Richardson made over 100 appearances for Sunderland in the Premier League and scored one of the most iconic goals in recent memory, a free kick that ended the club's long wait for a home win over Newcastle United. Richardson was a special guest of the club at the recent 0-0 draw with West Brom, another of his former clubs.

In an interview with club historian Rob Mason for the matchday programme against Sheffield United this week, Richardson discussed his favoured position while with the Black Cats and noted Rigg's performance in midfield. Discovering that the player in question is still just 17, Richardson predicted a bright future for him and his fellow midfielders.

"I enjoyed playing behind the striker at Sunderland," Richardson said.

"Before Steve Bruce came in I was playing there but I got moved after he bought Darren Bent. In that position it was like a free role, and I had licence to go wherever I wanted. My best position was probably centre midfield because that puts you art the core of the game and I loved it. When I was at Sunderland recently, I really liked the number 11 in that game.

"Wow [he's 17?]," he added. He's a baby and like that already! He's got a bright future ahead of him. Sunderland have some very good young players, especially in central midfield and to see them playing so well in the Championship is encouraging."

Richardson reflected on his time on Wearside and added that he hopes to be back again in the future.

"I've got nothing but positives [to say about Sunderland]," Richardson said.

"I have great memories. I don't have any negativity at all to talk about regarding my time at Sunderland. I loved every moment of it. The club was great for me. It was really nice to be back and full of nostalgia. It felt good for me and my family to see where we used t live. My kids loved it. It was the first game they've ever been too. They were so receptive. Our local team is Arsenal so I might take them there and hopefully someday we'll come back to Sunderland and see a few goals."