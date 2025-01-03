Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Patterson delivered a straight-to-the-point answer when asked about the transfer stories surrounding him

Anthony Patterson says he is concentrating on playing for Sunderland amid transfer interest from Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key first-team presence for his boyhood club in recent seasons and has featured in all but four of the Black Cats’ Championship outings so far this term. The goalkeeper’s long-term good form has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League clubs Wolves, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Indeed, Patterson saved Kieffer Moore’s penalty against Sheffield United on New Year’s Day live on Sky Sports in another boost to his profile just two days after fresh reports emerged linking the homegrown stopper with a transfer move away from the Stadium of Light during the winter window. However, for his part, Patterson is uninterested in the noise.

When asked by The Echo whether he was aware of the transfer interest after the Sheffield United game, Patterson said: “No, like I always say, I'm a Sunderland player and I'm concentrating on this season and getting to Sunderland where they belong really.”

Patterson forms part of a tight goalkeeping group at the Academy of Light along with second and third-choice stoppers Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu. The trio works under goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini, who has been credited with helping Patterson’s career progress.

"Yeah, Ali's brilliant,” Patterson told The Echo when asked about Barcherini. “His sessions every day are top and then the analysis he puts in for us goalkeepers and everyone around is really good and it doesn't go unnoticed.”

He added: “Obviously Si (Simon Moore) is really experienced. He's helped me a lot the past six months or so and I think we've got a really good group with Blondy in there as well and obviously Ali. We're all really close and we get on really well, so it's good.”

Sunderland are next in action against Portsmouth in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Sunday with Patterson hoping his team can build on the win against Sheffield United.

“They're a good side and we'll have a look over the next couple of days of what their threats are going to be and hopefully we can get the three points at home again,” Patterson concluded.