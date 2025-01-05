Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could sanction departures this month but Adil Aouchiche is growing in importance

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will not rush into a decision on Adil Aouchiche’s future at the club and added that the player himself is happy having forced his way back into contention.

Aouchiche had at one stage been widely expected to leave this month, having not been part of the head coach’s plans at the start of the season. However, he has impressed Le Bris with his work behind the scenes and some strong substitute appearances in a new left wing role have opened up an unexpected avenue into the team amid a lengthy injury list.

The attacking midfielder has started Sunderland’s last two games and seems likely to keep his place in the side when Portsmouth visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon. With Romaine Mundle expected back from a hamstring injury later this month and Tommy Watson not long after that, there remains a possibility Aouchiche could leave and especially if the Black Cats are able to strengthen their forward options further before the end of the window.

It is now more likely than ever that Aouchiche will stay until the end of the season at least, with Le Bris praising the player for his commitment and determination to earn more playing time on Wearside.

"Adil never gave up,” Le Bris.

“He was very clear that an opportunity could arise and it happened. It shows that when you stay connected to the project and you work every day, an opportunity can come. I don't know exactly what will happen but we will take our time. But he has been consistent and for sure, he deserved to be play these games."Right now, we need him as we don't have many choices. Also, he deserved to play these games. So he should be happy and I know that he is. If you have to leave now rather than getting minutes even if you don't know exactly what the future holds, I think the better decision is to wait."

Though his game time has remained limited, Le Bris has also hinted that Nazariy Rusyn is unlikely to be allowed to depart until Sunderland have injured players back available or signed more forwards in the January window. Abdoullah Ba is likely to be allowed to depart when a suitable deal can be struck, however.

“It depends on the player,” Le Bris said.

“Abdoullah is not really involved so it's an option for him and could be possible. For Naz, he was involved in the last game so is still connected with us. He works hard every day so is still connected.”