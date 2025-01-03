Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have a lengthy injury list but Regis Le Bris is hopeful that some players could return in the weeks ahead

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris is not expecting any of his injured Sunderland players to be back in time for Portsmouth’s visit to the Stadium of Light this weekend but hopes that some will be back in contention for the FA Cup third round tie against Stoke City.

Dan Ballard and Chris Rigg are both making strong progress in their recovery from minor injuries and could be involved next week. Sunderland are also hoping that Salis Abdul Samed will also be able to make his debut in that game, though the Black Cats head coach has been clear that he will introduced gradually as he returns from a long stint on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle should be back in action towards the end of the month, though the FA Cup game at this stage looks likely to come too soon. They are set to be followed by Ian Poveda and Tommy Watson.

Le Bris also confirmed that summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi is now back in full training, though he may not make his debut until the end of the month.

"I think we'll have to take care of Dan because it's a muscle injury,” Le Bris said.

“It's not major but with muscle injuries you have to be very careful because you can have reinjuries. Joint injuries are different. We'll have to wait a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Salis is training now, he's in full training. We'll have Riggy [for Stoke] probably, we have to wait a little bit but his recovery is doing well. So I think these players could be available [for Stoke].

“Tommy is still a few weeks away. With Alan, the recovery has not been quick so we will have to delay a week or two I think. Like Romaine, he will be back a little bit later this month. Ahmed is training but like Salis, he has not played for around six months now. So I don't know exactly when he will be available but it will be probably take three our four weeks to find his full rhythm."