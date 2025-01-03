Transfer news: Sunderland summer striker target completes £10m Europa League move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One-time Sunderland target Gift Orban is on the move again

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland transfer target Gift Orban has completed a big money transfer to Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim from French outfit Olympique Lyonnais, it has been confirmed.

The Nigerian striker was one of several attacking talents linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the latter stages of the summer window, but ultimately stayed put in France. Indeed, confirmation of the 22-year-old’s lack of movement came when he was named in Lyon’s match day squad for a home clash with RC Strasbourg on deadline day. The forward would be introduced from the bench to score two goals in a dramatic 4-3 victory, but has struggled for game time ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to leaving Lyon, he had registered just five appearances across all competitions this season, and failed to add to the brace he scored in late August. To compound Orban’s situation further, he was named in just one domestic match day squad from the end of September onwards.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Now, however, his Ligue 1 limbo has been brought to an end. On Thursday evening, it was confirmed that he has put pen to paper on a permanent deal with Hoffenheim, with the attached transfer fee worth an initial £7.5 million, plus a further a £2.5 million in additional bonuses.

In a statement addressing Orban’s arrival, Hoffenheim’s managing director of sport, Andreas Schicker, said: "In Gift Orban we have found exactly the fast striker with good depth that we were looking for. Gift has repeatedly demonstrated his goal threat and his joy of playing in his previous positions, so we are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variability in attack."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, Hoffenheim are still competing in this season’s Europa League, but have struggled domestically, and currently lie 15th in the Bundesliga table having taken 14 points from their opening 15 matches. For his part, Orban has now been on the books at four European clubs since 2022, having also played for Norwegian side and Stabaek and Belgian outfit KAA Gent.