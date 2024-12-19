Sunderland were linked with a move for Gift Orban earlier this year.

One-time Sunderland transfer target Gift Orban is the subject of “advanced talks” that would take him from Olympique Lyon to Bundesliga outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the new year, according to reports.

The Nigerian striker was the subject of a barrage of late speculation during the summer transfer window linking him with a move to the Stadium of Light, but ultimately stayed put in Ligue 1.

Indeed, confirmation of Orban’s lack of movement came when he was named in Lyon’s match day squad for a home clash with RC Strasbourg on deadline day. The 22-year-old would be introduced from the bench to score two goals in a dramatic 4-3 victory, but has struggled for game time ever since. At the time of writing, he has just five appearances to his name across all competitions this season, and is yet to add to the brace he registered in late August. To compound Orban’s situation further, he has been named in just one domestic match day squad since the end of September.

As such, it is understood that the forward could be on the move in January, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has weighed in to deliver an update on his ongoing limbo. Writing on X, the renowned reporter said: “Hoffenheim are in advanced talks to sign Gift Orban as new striker from Olympique Lyon. Negotiations underway.”

For their part, Hoffenheim are currently competing in the Europa League, but have struggled for form in the Bundesliga this season, and are languishing 14th in the table, with 14 points from 14 matches. Having missed out on Orban in the closing stages of the summer window, Sunderland instead pushed ahead with a late deal for promising talent Ahmed Abdullahi, before swooping for free agent Aaron Connolly at the end of September. At the time of writing, the former is still yet to make his debut for the Black Cats as he continues to work his way back from a groin injury, while the latter has scored one goal in nine outings on Wearside so far.