Ex-Sunderland and Rangers player has contract terminated weeks after joining new club

Former Sunderland attacker Martyn Waghorn is once again without a club.

Ex-Sunderland academy graduate Martyn Waghorn has become a free agent after having his contract with League One outfit Northampton Town terminated.

The forward only signed for the Cobblers in early November, putting pen to paper on a short-term deal after leaving Derby County at the end of last season. During his time at Sixfields Stadium, he made seven substitute appearances and one start, scoring on one occasion. At the age of 34, Waghorn now returns to the free agent market.

Addressing the veteran talent’s exit, Northampton interim manager Ian Sampson said: "Martyn came in and helped us through the last few weeks. All parties have now agreed to terminate the contract and we thank Martyn for his time with the club and we wish Martyn and his family all the very best for the future. He is a first-class character and a good man and we have enjoyed having him in the dressing room."

The decision to terminate Waghorn’s contract has been described as “mutual and amicable”. The player himself said: "I have enjoyed my albeit short time with Northampton Town. This is a good club and I thank everyone for making me so welcome. I wish everyone involved all the very best for the future."

Waghorn made his first team debut for Sunderland as a 17-year-old all the way back in 2007. After recording his professional bow in a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, Waghorn was praised by boss Roy Keane, with the Irishman stating: "We have no doubts about him, he`s a talented kid. He`s strong, his touch is assured and we`re delighted with him. We hope he will have a long and successful career at Sunderland and if you are going to make your debut, why not against Manchester United?"

Waghorn also spent a two-year stint with Scottish giants Rangers, as well as a stint with the aforementioned Derby, who he helped to promotion from League One last season. The experienced striker registered seven goals across 24 league outings last term as the Rams sealed a second-placed finish behind champions Portsmouth.