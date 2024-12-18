I played 86 times for Newcastle United - but I want Sunderland to win Premier League promotion
Former Newcastle United, Manchester United and Sunderland man Andy Cole wants the Black Cats to be promoted this season.
The ex-England international striker scored 68 goals in 84 games for the Magpies before moving to Manchester United in a big-money deal worth around £8million. Cole was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble-winning side during the 1998-99 season.
After his time at United had ended, Cole played for Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City and Portsmouth before being brought to Sunderland by former United teammate Roy Keane. Cole would play eight times in all competitions with the Black Cats in the Premier League at the time.
“I’d like to see Sunderland back in the Premier League so they can play Newcastle on a regular basis again. It’s a massive derby,” Cole told CardPlayer.com. Both sets of fans would relish that and although there is a long way to go, Sunderland are in a good place in the Championship and one goal will be to bring back regular derbies.
