Sunderland have put plenty of faith in a number of youthful talents so far this season.

Former Sunderland midfielder Gary Owers has heaped praise on the club’s current crop of academy graduates, while emphasising the importance of the Black Cats retaining the services of their best and brightest young assets.

A number of academy products have caught the eye on Wearside in recent times, with Chris Rigg establishing himself as a key presence in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI, and Tommy Watson scoring his first senior goals in a recent 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

Understandably, performances of that ilk have led to a groundswell of transfer speculation surrounding several Sunderland starlets, but Owers is eager to see his old club hang on to their emerging talents for as long as possible.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, he said: “They are all brilliant young talents. I noticed Tommy Watson scored two against Stoke and Chris Rigg was grabbing headlines last season. I think it’s great for the club as they’ve built a reputation for producing young players. More importantly, I think it’s great for the supporters who really associate with young players coming through. They play without any fear. Hopefully we can keep them because often at this level, anyone that shows any signs of any talent often leaves.”

Owers also reiterated just how keen he is to see Sunderland make a return to the Premier League following their impressive start to life under Le Bris. He added: “Just to see them at the top of the Championship a couple of weeks ago was a thrill.

“Everybody wants to see them get promoted. They belong in the Premier League, they’ve got unbelievable support as we know. They’ve had some tough times after they were stuck in League One for four or five seasons. They’ve come through that and it looks like they are building again.

“The manager has come in and had an impact. Hopefully they can keep that momentum and that can take them through all the way to the end of the season so that fans can celebrate at the end of the season.”