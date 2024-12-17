Sunderland face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland co-owners Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori have pledged to match the number of tickets donated via the club’s Christmas “Gift a Game” initiative this weekend.

The scheme is aimed at ensuring nobody on Wearside misses out on football this festive period, and gives fans the opportunity to buy a ticket for a fellow Mackem ahead of the Black Cats’ clash with Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday December 21st. Tickets purchased through “Gift a Game” will be distributed by local charities throughout the region, including the Foundation of Light and Salvation Army.

As well as match tickets, there are a range of other “Gift a Game” options available to individuals and businesses wishing to contribute this Christmas, from stadium tours to 12-game season tickets. Fans can donate via a dedicated section of the club’s official website by clicking here. The deadline to purchase a ticket ahead of Norwich’s visit to Wearside is Wednesday December 18th at 5pm.

And Stadium of Light chiefs Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori have been doing their part by doubling the total of number all tickets donated. Speaking to the club’s official website, the former said: “The way Sunderland fans support each other is something we should never take for granted, and it’s been great to see our players and staff also getting behind many local initiatives ahead of the festive period.

“By matching the number of tickets donated, I hope that we can play a small part in giving back to our community this Christmas and in helping to ensure that as many fans as possible can experience a matchday at the Stadium of Light.”

Speaking about the charitable drive when it was announced last week, Sunderland’s Chief Business Officer, David Bruce, said: “We continue to be immensely grateful for the backing our supporters provide at the Stadium of Light and away from home, but we also recognise that this can be one of the most challenging times of the year for many within our community. Some fans have already been in touch to donate tickets ahead of the festive period and as a club, it is only right that we facilitate a way for all fans to have an opportunity to support our team.”