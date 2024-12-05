Sunderland’s head coach is hoping that he’ll soon be able to hand out two debuts to summer additions

Régis Le Bris remains hopeful that Salis Abdul Samed will be able to make his Sunderland debut later this month after being encouraged by his progress at the Academy of Light.

Samed's deadline-day signing, on loan for the rest of the campaign, was well received by supporters excited by his pedigree in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. It has been a frustrating period for all parties since, with the 24-year-old suffering a recurrence of an injury that has kept him on the sidelines.

Sunderland have been carefully building him back up to full speed since then, wary that another setback could severely limit his impact on the campaign. While Samed, Ahmed Abdullahi and Ian Poveda will all miss another busy week of three fixtures, Le Bris remains hopeful that the trio will start to come back into the squad over the course of the festive period.

The head coach is hopeful of a far deeper squad at the turn of the year, by which point Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne should also be back in action.

"I hope maybe in two or three weeks we are going to have some more solutions," Le Bris said.

"Another winger in Ian Poveda, another midfielder with Salis, another striker with Ahmed. We could have one or two solutions in every position.

"I'm hoping that I will get some gifts around the Christmas period and we will have these players available, because it is important for the team to introduce some new energy and more competition in certain places. Romaine and Browney we hope will be available at the start of January."

Jenson Seelt should also be back in contention at some stage later in January.