The Sunderland-linked attacker is yet to be offered a new contract ahead of the transfer window

Sunderland and their rivals have been handed some hope of signing Celtic striker Daniel Cummins.

The Celtic supporter signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. Last season, Cummings made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic B team, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer the following season and has netted 32 times in 43 games.

However, reports have stated that the Scottish Premier League club are yet to offer the 18-year-old highly-rated attacker another contract, with his present deal set to expire this summer. In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe.

Football Insider recently claimed that Wolves, Fulham, Ipswich, Sunderland and Burnley watched Cummings score his fifth goal in five in Europe recently ahead of the January transfer window, with clubs clearly monitoring his contract situation.

The Daily Mail states: “After losing Rocca Vata to Watford and Daniel Kelly to Millwall last summer, Celtic moved to tie up Francis Turley and Colby Donovan on new deals. Despite his prolific scoring and interest from down south, however, Cummings has yet to receive the offer of an extension to stay put and is free to speak to interested clubs from January 1.”