Sunderland U21s talent 'getting better every day' amid push towards first team

The Sunderland starlet has shone so far this season

Sunderland U21s midfielder Harrison Jones has claimed that he is “getting better” all the time as he continues to eye an increased role in Regis Le Bris’ first team plans.

The 19-year-old has been included in a number of Championship match day squads this season, and made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Preston North End earlier in the year. At youth level, he continues to impress, and frequently wears the captain’s armband for Graeme Murty’s development side.

Indeed, Jones played an influential role in last weekend’s Premier League 2 defeat at the hands of league leaders Manchester City, scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-2 loss. That strike adds to the three assists he has already registered this term.

And despite the setback against City, the teenager maintains that he is on a positive personal trajectory. Speaking to Sunderland’s in-house media team after Saturday’s defeat, when asked how he was enjoying his involvement with the first team, he said: “Take every day as it comes. Hopefully stay fit, which I have been for a while, and by staying fit, I’ll be able to push myself more and more to get more opportunities. I think I’m getting better in every area, every day, and hopefully I can keep improving.

“When I go up to the first team, I can see the voices and the leadership from there. I think, for them, that’s just a basic - everyone needs to communicate well and effectively, to be leaders. So I think for me, that’s just the basic level that I need to be able to do. The first team are young players, and they’re able to communicate effectively, so I think it’s important that I’m able to do that to help the next generation, help the younger lads come through, and then they’ll be able to do that as well.”

On Wednesday evening, Jones and his teammates will face local outfit Gateshead in the newly-founded National League Cup - and the precocious talent is relishing the prospect of testing his mettle in an unorthodox derby of sorts.

When asked if he was looking forward to the contest, he added: “Definitely. Very close to us, so obviously, a little bit of a derby. Gateshead are normally Newcastle fans I would say. Definitely really excited for it, and definitely want to get three points and keep progressing in that cup.”