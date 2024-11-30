Magnay hails returning Grayson after Gateshead's draw with Braintree Town

A key defender made his first start in over three months as Gateshead claimed a draw at National League rivals Braintree Town.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay praised Joe Grayson after he marked his first start since the opening day of the season with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with National League rivals Braintree Town.

The former Barrow and Blackburn Rovers defender suffered a serious knee injury as the Heed kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 home win against Ebbsfleet United in August and has spent the last three months slowly and methodically making his way back towards full fitness. Grayson stepped up his comeback in midweek when he made a substitute appearance in the home defeat against Rochdale and was named in the starting lineup as Magnay’s men looked to bounce back at Braintree.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

After falling behind to a Jermaine Francis goal, Grayson’s well-weighted pass allowed Gateshead top goalscorer Owen Oseni to get his side back on level-terms with just seven minutes on the clock. The hosts got back in front on the quarter-hour with a Louie Annesley strike but Grayson ensured his side secured a point when he fired home his first goal for the club before the midway point of the first-half had been reached.

Although there was some frustration his side could not find a winner against a Braintree side reduced to ten men by Chay Cooper’s red card on the hour-mark, Heed boss Magnay focused on the return of Grayson and praised the impact the defender had made.

He said: “He is quality and he is absolutely perfect for the way we want to play. It’s amazing to think he’s probably one of our most creative players given he’s a left-sided centre-back because we want to be really aggressive. He assisted the first goal with a lovely, driven pass and then he’s got on the scoresheet with an excellent finish so his impact on the game was huge. He was saying at half-time he couldn’t complete the game so we took him off after about an hour because we know we need to look after him.”

The Heed are back in action on Wednesday when they host Sunderland Under-21s in the National League Cup before their defence of the FA Trophy gets underway with a home tie against Farsley Celtic next Saturday.