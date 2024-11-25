Gateshead expecting tactical battle against 'very strong' Rochdale

Gateshead are back at the International Stadium on Tuesday night when they face National League rivals Rochdale.

Carl Magnay has warned Gateshead they will face a tactical battle when they host National League rivals Rochdale on Tuesday night.

The Heed will head into the game sat in fourth place in non-league’s top tier after two goals from Jacob Butterfield, one apiece from Callum Whelan and Regan Booty and an own-goal ensured their side claimed a 5-0 win at Maidenhead United on Saturday. However, their visitors have been without a game since they were beaten 2-0 at Wealdstone last week after their home game with Oldham Athletic on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rochdale are sat two places and seven points behind Magnay’s side ahead of Tuesday’s clash - but Magnay saw enough in last season’s narrow home win against Jimmy McNulty’s men to know what he can expect when the two sides are reunited at the International Stadium.

He told The Echo: “There were bits in the Aldershot game we were pleased with, there were good moments and we weren’t miles off it. The Fylde game was what it was and we have moved on. We’ll head into Rochdale on the back of a good performance and result - but we know it’ll be tough, we know a lot about them, they’re a very strong side, they know a lot about us so it’s a tough game.

“We look at last season’s game, when it might not have been a great game for the neutrals but, from a coaching point of view, it was a great game to focus on because it was like a game of chess and one where both sides had to try and figure each other out. I think Tuesday could be similar.”

Gateshead defender Joe Grayson is closing in on a return to fitness but it remains to be seen whether he will feature in the matchday squad. Rochdale could hand a start to on-loan goalkeeper Sam Waller after he joined from Burnley in time to make his debut in the recent defeat against Wealdstone.