Elliot senses more to come from Gateshead trio after contract agreement
Rob Elliot believes there is more to come from Gateshead trio Kenton Richardson, Robbie Tinkler and Joe Grayson after the committed their futures to the National League club.
Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender Richardson has put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at the International Stadium and Grayson has also agreed to remain with the Heed until the summer of 2026 after enjoying an overwhelmingly successful first year with the club. Tinkler has signed a new one-year deal to hand a major boost to Elliot as he heads into his first season as the Heed’s permanent manager looking to build on the success of their FA Trophy Final win and top seven finish last time out.
All three players featured as Gateshead kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 7-1 win at Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn Town on Tuesday night and Elliot believes the trio helped set the standards for their team-mates with a professional display against Daniel Moore’s side.
He told The Echo: “I think sometimes you have to appreciate what you have got and there are times you do look at other players and think. But when you’ve got Kenton, Joe and Tinks, they have been so consistent and they’ve helped to take us up a level. They’ve been nothing but a privilege to work with and they have got so much growth yet to come. The levels they are at are fantastic but we believe there is even more to come from all three of them. You could see tonight, the players that have been here for a long time set the standards and they got into the flow quicker. They were very much part of that and we are just looking forward to continuing our work with them.”
Meanwhile, Gateshead have learnt they will kick off the new National League season with a home game against Ebbsfleet United. A first North East derby comes on Boxing Day when Hartlepool United visit the International Stadium with the reverse fixture taking place at the Suit Direct Stadium on Monday, April 21. The Heed will round off their season with a home game against Southend on the first Saturday of May.
