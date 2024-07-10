Elliot senses more to come from Gateshead trio after contract agreement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a major boost for Gateshead as three key defenders penned new deals with the National League club.

Rob Elliot believes there is more to come from Gateshead trio Kenton Richardson, Robbie Tinkler and Joe Grayson after the committed their futures to the National League club.

Former Sunderland and Hartlepool United defender Richardson has put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal at the International Stadium and Grayson has also agreed to remain with the Heed until the summer of 2026 after enjoying an overwhelmingly successful first year with the club. Tinkler has signed a new one-year deal to hand a major boost to Elliot as he heads into his first season as the Heed’s permanent manager looking to build on the success of their FA Trophy Final win and top seven finish last time out.

Jack McGraghan/Gateshead FC

All three players featured as Gateshead kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 7-1 win at Northern Premier League neighbours Hebburn Town on Tuesday night and Elliot believes the trio helped set the standards for their team-mates with a professional display against Daniel Moore’s side.

He told The Echo: “I think sometimes you have to appreciate what you have got and there are times you do look at other players and think. But when you’ve got Kenton, Joe and Tinks, they have been so consistent and they’ve helped to take us up a level. They’ve been nothing but a privilege to work with and they have got so much growth yet to come. The levels they are at are fantastic but we believe there is even more to come from all three of them. You could see tonight, the players that have been here for a long time set the standards and they got into the flow quicker. They were very much part of that and we are just looking forward to continuing our work with them.”