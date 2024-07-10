Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Preston North End view on Alan Browne and what Sunderland fans could expect if he moves to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have held talks with former Preston midfielder Alan Browne - but would he be a good signing for the Black Cats?

The 29-year-old made 414 appearances for North End after joining the club as a teenager from Cork City in 2014. He was offered a new three-year deal to stay at Deepdale, yet opted to move on this summer.

To find out more about Browne’s situation, amid Sunderland’s interest, we caught up with Preston reporter George Hodgson from the Lancashire Post to ask about the midfielder.

Do you know why Browne turned down a new deal at Preston?

GH: “We've only heard one side of the story, so it's a tough one. The Irishman spoke a lot about his love for PNE, wanting to break the all-time appearance record - and it always felt genuine. It did look like Browne could be a one-club man, but he's evidently had a change of heart and it'd be really interesting to hear why that is.

“Of course, ten-and-a-half years is a long time and you could understand anyone fancying a change - in what is a short career. I don't think it is money related, as Browne was a top earner at Deepdale and - according to the club - offered a handsome three-year deal.”

How did he fare in the Championship last season?

GH: “Browne was at his peak between 2017 and 2019 - and in a way he was always trying to reach those levels again. But, he rarely let North End down and established himself as a solid operator at Championship level.

“Browne won Player of the Year last season, with four goals scored and as many assisted. A couple of those goals were crackers. And, in the first half of the season especially, the Irishman led from the front. He was used in a variety of roles, too. Browne is always happy to do that for the team, but you just might not get the very best out of him as a result.”

What sort of midfielder is he and what are his main strengths?

GH: “Former PNE and Sunderland boss Alex Neil described it pretty well to me, earlier this year. It was Neil who got the best out of Browne and he said: 'I think he is a no-nonsense, quiet, unassuming, but gritty and hungry sort of animal - who wants to do as well as he possibly can.’

“Browne is a fierce competitor; a throwback in some ways. He will run himself into the ground for the team, but come up with moments of quality too. The 29-year-old is best crashing the box and running the channels - a big transition threat. Browne is also dangerous in the air. He's tidied his game up over the years for sure and can pass, but sitting deep and dictating play isn't really his main game.”

How will he be remembered by Preston supporters?

GH: “Really fondly. He was a magnificent servant for the club. There's always a minority who think otherwise - and it's worth noting that Browne isn't the best player PNE have ever had. But, few will care as much as he did and his presence will be missed.

“North End have to move on now, though. Browne arrived as a boy and left as the club's 11th all-time appearance maker. He won promotion back to the Championship, captained Preston and provided some wonderful moments over the years.”

Do you think he’d be a good signing for Sunderland?

GH: “Yeah. I have seen fans calling for a little bit more experience in the squad, and Browne will bring that. He will set high standards around the place and be an excellent mentor for young players.