Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth is a free agent after leaving Norwich at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has reportedly held talks with National League side Solihull Moors as he looks for a new club.

The 33-year-old centre-back is a free agent after leaving Norwich at the end of his contract last month, following a season where he made just 16 Championship appearances for the Canaries. Batth has returned to former club Wolves to train with the club’s under-21s side to maintain his fitness, yet a permanent move to Molineux isn’t thought to be on the cards.

Just over a year ago Batth was named Sunderland’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign, yet he was allowed to leave last summer.

According to the Express and Star, the defender has held talks with Solihull Moors, who finished fifth in the National League, over a potential move.