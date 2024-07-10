'Talks taken place': Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Stoke defender linked with non-league transfer switch
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth has reportedly held talks with National League side Solihull Moors as he looks for a new club.
The 33-year-old centre-back is a free agent after leaving Norwich at the end of his contract last month, following a season where he made just 16 Championship appearances for the Canaries. Batth has returned to former club Wolves to train with the club’s under-21s side to maintain his fitness, yet a permanent move to Molineux isn’t thought to be on the cards.
Just over a year ago Batth was named Sunderland’s supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign, yet he was allowed to leave last summer.
According to the Express and Star, the defender has held talks with Solihull Moors, who finished fifth in the National League, over a potential move.
Batth joined Sunderland from Stoke in January 2022 and helped the Black Cats win promotion from League One. The defender also had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough during a ten-year spell at Wolves.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.