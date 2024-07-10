Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans delivered an overwhelmingly positive verdict on Kristjaan Speakman’s pursuit of the player

Sunderland fans have delivered an overwhelmingly positive verdict on Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey’s decision to pursue free agent Alan Browne.

The midfielder departed Preston North End at the end of last season and is now available for no transfer fee during the summer window. As first revealed by The Echo, Sunderland are targeting a move for the Republic of Ireland man.

Reports have also stated that Browne is set for a medical at the Academy of Light with Sunderland hoping to beat Championship rivals Coventry City and clubs in Turkey to his signature. The Black Cats are keen to add experience to their playing squad after the departures of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack.

But what do Sunderland fans think of the potential transfer? On X, The Echo asked: Would you be pleased if Sunderland signed Alan Browne on a free transfer? A whopping 83.2 per cent of the 2,226 fans polled voted yes. Just 3.9 per cent voted no with 13 per cent stating they were unsure.

On social media, Sunderland fan Stu added: “Would be a fantastic addition. No world beater but would certainly add some great attributes to the squad. In his peak too. Fingers crossed.”

Andy added: “Who is voting “no”? A very experienced international CM on a free. Perfect to help develop Neil, Rigg, Jobe and Ekwah.”

Keith stated: “I haven't seen a lot of him but plenty of Championship experience and still under 30, so could be a decent signing.”

