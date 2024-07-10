Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are stepping up their plans for the summer transfer window with the pre-season programme now under way

Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that the club does not need to make any player sales this summer in order to comply with the Championship's financial fair play rules.

The early stages of the transfer window at Premier League level were dominated by clubs concerned about breaking their limits, a long-running theme in the second tier where a number of clubs have suffered points deductions. Championship clubs are governed by the EFL's Profit & Sustainability rules, which limit the loss any club can make over a three-season period.

Sunderland are in no danger of breaking the rules and Speakman believes that ability to keep the squad together from window to window could prove crucial in their long-term bid to reach the Premier League.

"I think our strategy and the way that we've approached running the club, we think we can out-compete those teams that constantly cycle into trouble," Speakman said.

"And like I said, we believe that by developing each year and improving each year, we'll be able to reach our goals. And it's difficult to predict exactly when you're going to reach that goal. But naturally, we want to grow and get stronger. And I think for clubs that have come under FFP, P&S issues, they have to dispose of players and it's difficult, isn't it, to get that constant progression. And you've seen over the number of years, I think Huddersfield's probably a really good example, which is not good for them, but they're in the play-offs one year and then they're relegation to candidates and then they get relegated.

"I can categorically say there is no financial pressure through any of the regulations or anything like that that would force us to sell a player."

Speakman has previously stopped short of ruling out any significant sales this summer, with Premier League interest mounting in a number of key assets within the group. However, the club's plan is to retain its talent and the contractual situation of the players involved - as well as the club's financial position - means only huge bids that would allow major reinvestment will be entertained.