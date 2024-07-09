Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are working to strengthen their squad for next season

Sunderland are eyeing a move for experienced midfielder Alan Browne as the summer window steps up.

So who is he, where's the deal at what might be bring? Here's what you need to know..

What's Browne's situation as it stands?

Browne has been a stalwart of Preston North End's side over the last ten years, and the club made a strong play to keep him this summer. There was interest from (then) Serie A club Salernitana in January but a deal did not progress. Preston boss Ryan Lowe confirmed earlier this summer that the club had made a record contract offer to try and keep him, believed to be running for three years: “What I will say is that Browney has been offered a contract that, in the club’s history, is the best you can offer anyone. I can say that on record. We have to respect Alan’s decision, whatever that may be."

Browne turned that down and is thought to be keen for a fresh challenge. With Sunderland in need of both experience and a new central midfielder following Corry Evans' departure, they see Browne as an ideal fit. There is thought to have been interest from both Coventry City and Sheffield United, as well as Turkish side Goztepe. Sunderland are currently seen as the frontrunners, with Browne having visited the club facilities and held positive talks. As ever, a lot can happen very quickly in football and so only time will tell.

What it does underline is that while Sunderland aren't changing their general, youth-based footballing strategy this summer, they are serious about their intention to add more second-tier experience to the group. It also suggests they are going to be competitive within the Championship market this summer.

What would he bring to Sunderland?

Browne should not be seen as a direct replacement for Evans, he's a more versatile midfielder who has played in a number of different roles for Preston - even in more wide positions at times. He's an athletic, dynamic presence and so not a holding midfielder by any stretch of the imagination - but he will undoubtedly add some very welcome physicality and tenacity out of possession to Sunderland's midfield. His defensive attributes are seen as top drawer for the level and that means he'll add some variety to the current options in the group.

What he will very obviously bring is leadership and experience to a youthful squad. Browne is an experienced international and has almost 300 appearances under his belt.

"What I will say is that he's been a fantastic servant for the football club - 400 plus (appearances)," Ryan Lowe said following his departure.

"He was a fantastic character around the place, a fantastic leader - and he did an unbelievable job for Preston North End." The esteem in which he was held by Preston off the pitch as well as on it was made clear by their lengthy tribute after his departure.

Browne is also hugely durable, having made at least 35 Championship appearances in each of the last seven seasons.

What would this mean for the interest in Oli Norwood?

