Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Stoke City man training with Wolves under-21s after summer release
Ex-Sunderland man Danny Batth has returned to his former club Wolves during the summer.
The centre-back was released from his contract by Championship club Norwich City after joining the club at the beginning of last season from Sunderland.
The 33-year-old centre-back was voted Sunderland fans’ player of the season during the 2022-23 campaign but was allowed to leave Wearside to join Norwich last summer. Batth only made 16 Championship appearances during his time with The Canaries.
However, as per a report from the Express & Star, Batth has been training with Wolves' under-21s for the past week to keep his fitness up as he talks to clubs over a contract, though they add that a return to the club on a permanent basis is not on the cards for the former Middlesbrough and Stoke City man.
Batth was part of the Sunderland team that won promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.
