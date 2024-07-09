Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland defender is now a free agent after he was released at the end of the season

Ex-Sunderland man Danny Batth has returned to his former club Wolves during the summer.

The centre-back was released from his contract by Championship club Norwich City after joining the club at the beginning of last season from Sunderland.

The 33-year-old centre-back was voted Sunderland fans’ player of the season during the 2022-23 campaign but was allowed to leave Wearside to join Norwich last summer. Batth only made 16 Championship appearances during his time with The Canaries.

However, as per a report from the Express & Star, Batth has been training with Wolves' under-21s for the past week to keep his fitness up as he talks to clubs over a contract, though they add that a return to the club on a permanent basis is not on the cards for the former Middlesbrough and Stoke City man.