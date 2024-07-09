Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland youngster has penned a two-year deal at Championship rivals Hull City

Championship rivals Hull City have signed former Sunderland man Calvin Okike.

Hull City have announced a new intake of academy scholars for the 2024-25 season with the Nigerian youngster part of their new group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers have signed 12 new players to scholarship deals with the former Sunderland man signing a two-year deal at the club after departing Wearside.

Ramell Carter, Cayden Cole, Oskar Gruszkowski, Jake Hopper, Zac Jagielka, Charlie Leach, Rory Leech, Alfie Maskill, Josh Ocaya, Reuben Silk and Jack Topley have also signed scholarships with Hull City.

Okikie is eligible to represent England's Young Lions but has reportedly committed his international future to Nigeria.