Championship news: Hull City sign ex-Sunderland man amid £35m transfer rumours
Championship rivals Hull City have signed former Sunderland man Calvin Okike.
Hull City have announced a new intake of academy scholars for the 2024-25 season with the Nigerian youngster part of their new group.
The Tigers have signed 12 new players to scholarship deals with the former Sunderland man signing a two-year deal at the club after departing Wearside.
Ramell Carter, Cayden Cole, Oskar Gruszkowski, Jake Hopper, Zac Jagielka, Charlie Leach, Rory Leech, Alfie Maskill, Josh Ocaya, Reuben Silk and Jack Topley have also signed scholarships with Hull City.
Okikie is eligible to represent England's Young Lions but has reportedly committed his international future to Nigeria.
Premier League side Ipswich Town are said to be confident about signing Hull City pair Jaden Philogene, 22, and Jacob Greaves, 23, for about £35million. However, it is understood that the money will help balance the books at the club and is unlikely to be spent on transfers.
