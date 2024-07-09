Ex-Sunderland, Hartlepool United and Salford City man signs two-year deal at EFL club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man will join Lee Burge and Jordan Willis at Northampton Town

Former Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin has found a new home.

The central defender has signed a two-year deal at EFL club Northampton Town having spent the last three seasons at Ross County in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old joined Sunderland back in 2018 after the club’s relegation to the Championship and was a regular as Jack Ross’ side missed out on promotion from League One. Baldwin spent his second campaign at the club on loan at Salford City before joining Bristol Rovers.

"Jack is a real leader, an organiser and someone we are delighted to welcome to the club," said Northampton Town manager Jon Brady. "He is a brave defender someone who wins his fair share of tackles and blocks but he can play too.

"He is a good age, with a good pedigree and a lot of experience, playing at a number of different levels and both in England and Scotland. Jack will come in and be part of a good group of central defenders in the squad and we are very pleased to welcome him to Sixfields."

Baldwin joins former Sunderland players Jordan Willis and Lee Burge at Northampton Town, who play their football in League One. Baldwin began his career at Hartlepool United, playing 85 times before a £500,000 move to Peterborough United in 2014.