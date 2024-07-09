Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League icon has reflected on a memorable goal he scored against the Black Cats.

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has revealed how former Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez inspired one of the most iconic goals in the history of the Premier League.

The former Auxerre and Marseille forward became an integral figure at Old Trafford as the Red Devils dominated the early years of the new look league after joining Sir Alex Ferguson’s side from arch rivals Leeds United in November 1992. Cantona’s first season ended with what would be the first of four Premier League title wins in five years - although his second and third seasons with the Red Devils were shortened when he received a lengthy suspension for kicking a supporter after he was shown a red card in a game at Crystal Palace.

There was some surprise when Cantona announced his retirement at the end of the 1996/97 - but the legacy he left at Old Trafford inspired Ferguson’s side for years to come as they continued to dominate English football following the Frenchman’s departure. Cantona has gone on to enjoy an acting career after his retirement from football and retained some involvement in game after representing France in beach soccer and enjoying a brief stint as director of soccer at New York Cosmos.

Cantona joined England legend Gary Lineker, Newcastle United’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards to reflect on his career in football on ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast and he reflected on one of the most memorable goals of his career as he scored a stunning chip against Sunderland in 1996. After driving through the Black Cats midfield, Cantona took a return pass from Brian McClair before sending a looping chip over Sunderland goalkeeper Lionel Perez and into the net before taking the acclaim of the Old Trafford faithful in a typically cool and confident manner with a pose that has gone down in Premier League history.

Reflecting on the goal, Cantona reveals Perez’s pre-match reaction played a part in making the goal so special. He said: “It was a good goal and the goalkeeper of Sunderland was a French goalkeeper. I played with when he was a young player in France. We were good friends, but before the game, I don't know why. You know, while we were in the tunnel, I was a captain, so I came in front, and I wanted to shake his hand, and he refused to shake my hand, like he wanted to impress me, you know.