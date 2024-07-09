Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are looking to bolster their midfield ranks with the addition of an experienced Championship player

Sunderland are keen on a deal to sign former Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne, The Echo understands.

Browne is a free agent following his departure from Deepdale at the end of last season and the Black Cats believe he could be a strong addition to their squad as they look to push for a play-off place this season. Sunderland are looking to add Championship experience to the dressing room this summer to held bolster their young squad and Browne, who has over 300 second-tier appearances for North End, fits the bill perfectly. He is also an experienced international player, with 35 caps and five goals for the Republic of Ireland.

It's understood that the 29-year-old has held positive initial talks with Sunderland and visited the region as he weighs up his next steps, though he does have other interest given his proven track record at the level. The Black Cats are keen on strengthening their central midfield options which are currently light following the departure of Corry Evans at the end of his contract. They have also held an interest in former Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood.

Speaking at his first press conference last week, new head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed the club's plan to add some second-tier experience to the squad: "We are thinking about one or two more experienced players, who know the Championship very well, for example, and have high standards when it comes to training. They can help dictate the way of playing, and lead the team during the game. These kind of players could be young or could be older."

Speaking following Browne's departure last week, Preston boss Ryan Lowe paid tribute to a 'fantastic leader': "What I will say is that he's been a fantastic servant for the football club - 400 plus [appearances]. We were planning with and without him, in terms of transfers. He was a fantastic character around the place, a fantastic leader - and he did an unbelievable job for Preston North End.