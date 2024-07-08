Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United and Sheffield United transfer target Liam Millar has given an insight into how he views his future amid speculation he is closing in on a return to the Championship.

The former Fulham and Liverpool academy winger spent last season on loan at Preston North End and scored five goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions as Ryan Lowe’s side ended the campaign sat in tenth place in English football’s second tier. Millar quickly turned his attention to Canada’s bid for success at the Copa America and has featured in all four of their game as Jesse Marsch’s side have reached the semi-finals of the competition. A meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina lies in wait in the early hours of Wednesday morning - but Basel star Millar has taken time to discuss how his future could play out as the race for his services continues during the summer transfer window.

Discussing his plans for the summer transfer window, the Canadian has told the JJD TV YouTube channel: “In my seasons at Basel I was a little bit too up and down sometimes and this year I’ve definitely been more consistent. Also the level that I’m playing at...again, no disrespect to the Swiss league, but the Championship is a much, much tougher league to play in. Over the years I’ve been putting in the work and trying to improve every summer, to make sure I’m the best version of myself. And it’s finally starting to pay off. But that doesn’t mean that I’m putting my hands up and saying I’m happy with that. I’ve said in the past that I want to be a Premier League footballer. I want to be an established Premier League footballer. That’s that’s my goal and I know I need to put a lot more work in to get there.”

Former Newcastle United man undergoes Watford medical

Moussa Sissoko is reportedly closing in on a return to English football as the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder looks set to join Watford.

The 71-times capped France international has been without a club since he left Ligue 1 side Nantes at the end of last season but is on his way to a first return to England since he left Watford during the summer of 2022. Sissoko made 38 appearances for the Hornets during a one-season spell at Vicarage Road but will now get a second opportunity to impress with Tom Cleverly’s side as he prepares to put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal. The former Magpies midfielder is currently completing the formalities of the free transfer move and looks set to become a key part of the former Manchester United and Everton star’s plans during his first full season in charge of the club.

