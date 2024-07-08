Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are reportedly in discussions with the player's agent during the summer transfer window

Sunderland have reportedly been “talking” to Oliver Norwood’s agent during the summer transfer window

Sheffield United released the 33-year-old Northern Ireland man following the club’s relegation from the Premier League with several outlets linking the midfielder with a move to Sunderland.

Sunderland require midfield experience and options after the departure of Norwood’s international teammate Corry Evans, also 33, from the Stadium of Light following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Reports earlier this month claimed the Black Cats, alongside Championship rivals, West Brom, Watford and Hull City, have reportedly “registered their interest” in Norwood. Talk has also suggested that a number of MLS clubs have also expressed an interest in signing the Manchester United academy product on a free transfer.

However, Sunderland Nation have now stated that there has been contact from Sunderland to Norwood’s agent as the Black Cats look to step up their recruitment efforts. They also add that the player’s agent is likely talking to other interested parties too.

Norwood has won four promotions during his career so far. Two with Sheffield United to the Premier League, and one each with Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. Sunderland are currently light in central midfield options with Dan Neil and Pierre Ewkah joined by returning loanee Jay Matete during pre-season.

